Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 5,373 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BYND. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Beyond Meat Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of BYND opened at $18.71 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 87.40%. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $217,698.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,687 shares in the company, valued at $843,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $217,698.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $405,658.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

