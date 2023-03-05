Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,592 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 44,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Solar by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,078 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,624,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,147,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

First Solar Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $210.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.49. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $211.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.