Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $31.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $51.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 326.09%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.