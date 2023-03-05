Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,985 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Deluxe worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Deluxe during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Deluxe by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Deluxe Stock Up 1.6 %

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Shares of DLX stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $795.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Articles

