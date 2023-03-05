Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Patrick Industries worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,163,000 after purchasing an additional 97,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 95,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after buying an additional 27,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 346,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.89. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $77.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.39 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $657,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,280,903.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $657,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,280,903.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Stories

