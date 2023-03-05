Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT opened at $32.39 on Friday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

