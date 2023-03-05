Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Scholastic worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHL stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

SCHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

