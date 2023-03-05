Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,742,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of RILY stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.83.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.59 per share, with a total value of $507,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,233,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.59 per share, with a total value of $507,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,233,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 38,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.93 per share, with a total value of $1,627,387.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,068,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,462,310.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 237,986 shares of company stock valued at $9,446,364. 27.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.