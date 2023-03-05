Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 525,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teramo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% in the second quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NVTS opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $794.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.38. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director David Moxam sold 81,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $503,262.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 832,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,524.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

