Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 343,204 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343,204 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

