Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 84.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 30.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 146,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 33,760 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 483.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

In related news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,441 shares in the company, valued at $146,173.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NBTB shares. Stephens cut their target price on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

NBTB stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.56. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.