5,279 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 1.2 %

SMG opened at $85.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $140.70.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.16%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,783. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.