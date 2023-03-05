William Garrett Gray Sells 3,591 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $17,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
- On Monday, February 27th, William Garrett Gray sold 1,914 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $8,919.24.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, William Garrett Gray sold 3,154 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $15,107.66.
- On Tuesday, January 10th, William Garrett Gray sold 1,858 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $12,541.50.
Shares of CKPT stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.52.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CKPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 75,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 696,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
