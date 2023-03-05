Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) PT Lowered to $125.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $87.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average is $99.36. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 27.14 and a quick ratio of 24.10.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,337,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $21,086,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after buying an additional 189,733 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.7% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after buying an additional 181,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after buying an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

