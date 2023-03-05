BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz Sells 903 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $20,543.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Marcus Schulz sold 56 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,377.60.

On Monday, January 23rd, Marcus Schulz sold 1,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $25,020.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Marcus Schulz sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $75,120.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Marcus Schulz sold 258 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $5,660.52.

BLFS stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.86. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 216,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 73,261 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. Stephens decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

