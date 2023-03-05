BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz Sells 903 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $20,543.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 9th, Marcus Schulz sold 56 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,377.60.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Marcus Schulz sold 1,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $25,020.00.
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Marcus Schulz sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $75,120.00.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Marcus Schulz sold 258 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $5,660.52.
BioLife Solutions Price Performance
BLFS stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.86. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. Stephens decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
