Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Virtu Financial worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $58,287,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 518.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,327,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,837 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 553.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 686,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,191,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after acquiring an additional 558,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,472,000 after acquiring an additional 543,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.17.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $274.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

