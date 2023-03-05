Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 339,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vivid Seats at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth about $388,867,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 160.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 18.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,577,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,066,000 after buying an additional 705,194 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 256.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 234,041 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,987 shares of company stock worth $68,960 over the last 90 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEAT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.78.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

Vivid Seats Profile

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.