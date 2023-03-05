Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 48.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSBF opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $357.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 11.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

