Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stake Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 537.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,483 shares in the company, valued at $576,863.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $58,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,402 shares in the company, valued at $774,174.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $33,273.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,863.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,741 shares of company stock worth $208,799 over the last 90 days. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.