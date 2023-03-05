Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.