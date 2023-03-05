Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) by 1,395.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,036 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.16% of Hyliion worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hyliion by 66.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion Stock Up 1.4 %

Hyliion stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $515.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.51. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Hyliion

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HYLN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Hyliion from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

(Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.