Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 33,587 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,587 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.19% of ON24 worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,897,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the third quarter valued at $3,989,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $5,051,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ON24 by 122.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 191,313 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in ON24 by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 146,106 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ONTF opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONTF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ON24 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

