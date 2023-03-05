Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,495 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.28% of Community Health Systems worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Community Health Systems by 195.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at $171,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $835.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

