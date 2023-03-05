Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 10,664 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $216,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at $244,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems



Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

