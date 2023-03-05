Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.14% of Ambac Financial Group worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE AMBC opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $765.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

