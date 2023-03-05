Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 395 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox stock opened at $155.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.18. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $160.59.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

