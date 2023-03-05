2,860 Shares in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after buying an additional 991,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,559,000 after buying an additional 791,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arconic by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 992,501 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Arconic by 805.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,600 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARNC opened at $27.20 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

Arconic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

