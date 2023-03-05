Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $828,000 Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Mercury General worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 5,688.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Stock Performance

NYSE MCY opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is -13.71%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

