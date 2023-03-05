Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 4,956 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.20% of Tucows worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Tucows news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,900 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $66,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,100,154.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 77,849 shares of company stock worth $2,608,168 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TCX opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $257.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

