Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $762,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ResMed by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,853,000 after purchasing an additional 282,613 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 9.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $241,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $219.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.44.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $1,223,700.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,208,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $1,223,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,208,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at $25,129,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock worth $6,358,157. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.