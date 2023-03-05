Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 276.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in RealReal were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in RealReal by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,073,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RealReal to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RealReal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

RealReal Price Performance

RealReal Company Profile

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.61.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

