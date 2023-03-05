Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,534 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 62.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAH shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

