Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 215.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,544 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.25% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 344,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HT shares. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Hersha Hospitality Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:HT opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $12.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.00%. This is an increase from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,290.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Stories

