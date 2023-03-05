Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 394,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 182,085 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after buying an additional 299,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period.

TVTX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $44,333.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $36,344.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $44,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101 over the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

