Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Chase were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chase by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Chase Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CCF opened at $101.62 on Friday. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $74.36 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $965.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 10.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $143,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,618,383.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chase Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

