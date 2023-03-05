Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 3,121 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

