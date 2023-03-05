Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.28% of Rite Aid worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 37.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 292,522 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth about $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rite Aid by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE RAD opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Rite Aid Co. has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

