Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 4,264 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Getty Realty worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,123,000 after purchasing an additional 392,884 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 801,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 318,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,836,000 after acquiring an additional 234,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 73.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 84,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

GTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 91.98%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

