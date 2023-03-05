Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,195 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $841,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $48,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $202,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $7,259,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $3,491,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 153,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $5,148,211.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,121,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,017,345.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,522 shares of company stock worth $16,441,160 over the last three months. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTYX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

VTYX opened at $46.65 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38.

Ventyx Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.