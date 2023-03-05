Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.18% of Similarweb worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 504.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 312,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 260,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $553,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Similarweb by 40.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 230,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 66,184 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Similarweb by 62.9% during the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 61,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 17.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 369,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 55,919 shares during the period. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMWB opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. Similarweb Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMWB shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Similarweb from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

