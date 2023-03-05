Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 34,684 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.79. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $34.54.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

