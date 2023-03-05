Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 43,039 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) by 155.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,039 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ContextLogic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ContextLogic by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ContextLogic by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in ContextLogic by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 49,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $0.50 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

A number of research firms have commented on WISH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $5.70 to $4.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Vijay Talwar sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,970.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ContextLogic news, CEO Vijay Talwar sold 550,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,970.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 76,629 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $59,004.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,629 shares of company stock valued at $586,124 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

