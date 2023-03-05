GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $269.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.12.

Several analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

