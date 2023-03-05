Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 98,371 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 98,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 1.75.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

