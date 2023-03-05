Osmosis (OSMO) Hits Market Capitalization of $420.62 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $420.62 million and $8.02 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00003810 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Osmosis has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Osmosis

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

