Streakk Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $204.12 or 0.00910887 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $254,273.03 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.95 or 0.00423597 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.02 or 0.28632348 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 202.56806653 USD and is up 3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $263,222.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.