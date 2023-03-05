MUSE ENT NFT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.74 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and $9.74 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MUSE ENT NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.95 or 0.00423597 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.02 or 0.28632348 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00693113 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE ENT NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE ENT NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.