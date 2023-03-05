Quantum (QUA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $180,988.87

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,602.47 and $180,988.87 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00039524 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002151 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00220247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,409.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,978.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

