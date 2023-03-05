Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0157 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 28.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $26.69 million and approximately $0.11 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 53.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00039524 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002151 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00220247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,409.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01243703 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.