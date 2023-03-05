HI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $40.50 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, HI has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $40.50 million and approximately $319,716.16 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00039524 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002151 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00220247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,409.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01503433 USD and is down -7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $357,409.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.